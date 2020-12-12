NEW COVID-19 cases have shown a slight rise across the Valencian Community over a weekly period.

1,460 new positives were reported by the regional health ministry last night(December 11), a hike of 70 compared to the December 4 update.

Alicante Province, which includes the Costa Blanca, recorded 474 new infections, compared to 382 a week earlier, and almost reaching the 485 figure of November 27.

The bulk of the Valencian Community new infections once again comes from Valencia Province, with 876 new cases.

Hospitalisations continue to drop in Alicante Province on a weekly basis, standing at 300, as opposed to 364 seven days earlier.

ICU patients have dropped by 19 over a week to 84 patients.

12 new outbreaks all through social origin, have been reported in Alicante Province, as opposed to 29 in Valencia Province.

The largest consist of 13 cases in Cox and ten in Almoradi.

There are two outbreaks in Callosa de Segura of nine and five cases each.

Other outbreaks were reported in Altea, Elche, Calpe, Denia, and Gorga.