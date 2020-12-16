A WORKER has been severely injured in a kitchen fire at Papa del Mar campsite between Benicarlo and Peñiscola (Castellon).

The causes for the accident are not yet known, although it has been established that the blaze began in the kitchen and spread through the smoke extraction system until reaching an electrical installation on the top floor of the building.

As the circuit system went up in flames, the room and a corridor filled with thick black smoke.

The victim, who was working at the site of the blaze at the time, sustained severe burns but managed to leave the kitchen before the emergency services arrived.

He was treated by a SAMU ambulance team on site before being evacuated to Benicarlo fire station, from where he was then airlifted by helicopter to the Burns unit at Valencia’s La Fe Hospital.