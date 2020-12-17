A Costa Blanca town is giving away a voucher to every family in an attempt to boost local business.

Pilar de la Horadada council is allocating €30 per household in the municipality of 21,000 residents.

The voucher is valid until January 10 and the cut-off point for people to pick up the discount coupon is tomorrow(December 18).

It can be used in stores as well as in hospitality businesses like hotels.

The only rule is that it can only be used at one outlet in a single transaction.

Pilar’s commerce councillor, Jose Antonio Martinez said:

“This initiative has a dual purpose in supporting local businesses as well as helping local families in getting a discount on their Christmas purchases.”

€300,000 has been allocated for the scheme with long queues to pick up the coupons forming outside the Carpa Municipal on the fairground site on Avenida Felipe VI.

To qualify, people should have been registered on the local padron before March 14 and they need to bring along identification.

A full list of businesses which accept the vouchers is on the municipal website, www.pilardelahoradada.org