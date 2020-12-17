NEW COVID-19 case rates are remaining stubbornly high across the Valencian Community.

The region now has the fifth-highest incidence rate of COVID-19 in Spain behind the Balearic Islands, Castilla la Mancha, Madrid, and the Basque Country.

Valencian leaders will meet today(December 17) to discuss the possible tightening up of planned relaxations of rules over the Xmas holiday.

Latest figures released last night(December 16) by the regional health ministry recorded 2,081 new cases, compared to the record high of 2,841 the previous day.

On a week-to-week basis, there are 545 more infections reported compared to December 9, and those figures took in two days of the Bank Holiday period.

33 deaths were reported yesterday, down from the previous day’s 38.

Alicante Province declared 524 new cases as opposed to a total of 411 a week earlier, but they are down on the December 15 figure of 685.

Hospitalisation rates are continuing to go down in Alicante Province, with 306 people compared to 326 seven days earlier, which is three less than in Tuesday evening’s report.

The number of patients treated in ITUs is also falling with 75 people being treated.

61outbreaks were reported across the Valencian Community and 11 of them were in Alicante Province.

The new outbreaks continue to be largely down to socialising with four outbreaks centred on Alicante City.