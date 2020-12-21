LOS Alcazares is the only part of the Murcia region left with perimeter restrictions in a situation described as ‘shameful’ by its mayor, Mario Perez.

The Murcia government announced today(December 21) that travelling in and out of Torre Pacheco will be permitted as new COVID-19 case levels have fallen.

That leaves the neighbouring Mar Menor community of Los Alcazares out on its own in having local travel rules.

Mario Perez attacked the Murcia president, Fernando Lopez Miras, for not contacting him to talk through what is happening.

He has demanded that restrictions be immediately lifted to put the municipality on a level playing field with the rest of Murcia.

The mayor said he was ‘disappointed’ by the regional government’s decision and blamed poor conditions for causing infections among seasonal farm workers.

Mario Perez said: “We know that the problem is in the Campo de Cartagena and we are committed to taking action against farm owners who are employing people in dreadful working conditions.”

“We are being drowned by the regional government who are looking at people infected in Almeria or Lorca but we get those figures credited against us because they are working in our area,” he added.