A TOTAL of 14 flights from the UK landed in the Valencian Community on Monday (December 21), one day before the Spanish government enforced severe restrictions on air travel from Britain.

Alicante-Elche and Valencia airports received 11 and three flights, respectively, from various cities including London and Manchester.

A Ryanair plane after landing

Several of the planes touched down hours after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez decreed the new restrictions together with Portugal and called for a coordinated response throughout the EU.

Neither airport-governing body AENA nor government sources were able to ascertain exactly how many travellers from the UK landed in the region on Monday or over the weekend.

All passengers were checked for a negative PCR test upon landing at Alicante and Valencia, with reports suggesting that the vast majority of travellers were in possession of the required negative result and those who were not were given an on-the-spot antigen test.