NEW COVID-19 case rates in the Valencian Community are continuing to be among the highest in Spain.

Latest figures released last night(December 23) by the regional health ministry recorded 2,531 cases, which is 110 more than previous day.

On a week-to-week basis, there are 450 more infections reported compared to December 16.

20 deaths were announced yesterday, down from the previous day’s 34.

New cases on the Costa Blanca and the whole of Alicante Province are continuing to rise.

662 new cases were declared last night, up by 46 on the Tuesday count, and 138 more on a week-to-week basis.

Hospitalisation rates are continuing to rise in Alicante Province, with 376 people being treated which is 23 more than 24 hours earlier, and a weekly rise of 70..

The number of patients treated in ICUs is also increasing with 91 patients, up by nine on the Tuesday figures, and 16 more over a week.

60 outbreaks were reported across the Valencian Community with the bulk in Valencia Province and especially around Valencia City.

13 outbreaks were recorded last night in Alicante Province.

The new outbreaks continue to be largely down to socialising with two outbreaks centred on Elche, with other areas including Denia, Torrevieja, and Orihuela.