RESIDENTS and staff at seven Valencian Community nursing homes will get a late Christmas present this Sunday(December 27) with the first COVID-19 vaccinations in the region.

Two homes in the Alicante area at San Vicente del Raspeig and Sant Joan will get the first Pfizer jabs on the Costa Blanca.

The other designated locations in the Valencian Community are at Almassora, Benissano, Burriana, Rafelbunyo, and Torrent.

Around 800 residents and workers will receive the first vaccinations, with the homes chosen because they have had no active coronavirus cases for three months.

It’s anticipated that each location will have two nurses and a doctor present to oversee the process, but staff members will actually give the injections to the residents.

The regional health ministry says that they will receive at least 30,000 vaccine doses each week.

The first priority is getting to all the residential homes, followed by health workers and people with major medical issues who are looked after at home.

It’s estimated that everybody in the first categories will have been vaccinated with the first dose and a booster three weeks later by March,

That will add up to around 188,000 people in the Community.

The vaccine, which needs to be kept at a very low temperature, is being stored at secret locations across the region.