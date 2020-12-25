A MANHUNT has been launched to find an arsonist who set fire to multiple rubbish bins across Palma de Mallorca.

Police are actively searching for the pyromaniac after three separate fires raged across the capital on Tuesday night.

The first rubbish containers were set alight on Carrer de l’Heura and within an hour, five more were burned at the beginning and end of Carrer Fabrica.

The flames quickly spread, causing damage to four parked cars.

Policia Nacional believe that the suspect is responsible for a similar arson spree that destroyed seven rubbish dumps in Palma in October and four last week.

In recent years, arsonists have terrorised the island, where in 2019, more than 300 dumpsters were set alight.

Police thought they had put a stop to the spate of arson attacks with the arrest of a serial firestarter last year.

An unnamed father-of-one, who was behind 36 different bin blazes around the city, was arrested after being caught in the act on camera.

The man claimed his €76,000 campaign of destruction was due to police fining him for walking his dog without a lead.

More recently, a manhunt was launched find a pyromaniac who torched nine motorbikes in Soller.

The raging fire had caused mass panic among sleeping residents who heard a series of explosions as the vehicles’ engines set on fire before the flames spread to the facade of the town’s public library.