SEVEN residential homes in the Valencian Community have received the vaccination against COVID-19 this weekend.

The sites were located throughout the provinces of Alicante, Castellon and Valencia.

The first vials of the vaccination arrived yesterday, December 27, at the distribution center in Guadalajara near Madrid.

Separate refrigerated containers took the vaccine to homes in Sant Vicent del Raspeig, Torrent, Rafelbunyol, Benissano, Almassora and Borriana.

Both residents and social healthcare personnel were part of the first 775 injections administered.

Into the new year, it’s expected that the Valencian Community will receive more than 377,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

With two doses per person, that equates to 188,000 vaccinated people in the region.

During January, it is expected that over 50,000 people will be vaccinated.

Last week, a stark warning was issued to people living in Spain with a SIP card or appropriate health cover.

READ MORE: Brits without a SIP card will not receive Covid-19 vaccine