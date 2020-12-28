UP to 56 people in Valencia city were fined by the Local Police for breaking the Christmas Eve curfew between midnight and six in the morning, imposed as part of the COVID-19 mobility restrictions.

In addition, officers filed 10 reports of noise pollution after being called out to deal with complaints over house parties.

Local Police in Valencia

Local Citizen Protection councillor Aarón Cano highlighted the ‘exemplary’ behaviour of the vast majority of residents, pointing out that 56 fines in a city with a population of 800,000 is ‘very low’.

Officers dispelled three botellón street-drinking parties and booked eight participants for failing to wear face masks in public, while two people were arrested for drink-driving.

Other police interventions on the night of December 24 included the arrest of two men on charges of gender violence, and one for attempted sexual assault.

The authorities reminded the public that mobility, crowd number and timetable restrictions will remain in place throughout the festivities, including New Year’s Eve.

Valencia regional president Ximo Puig enforced stricter measures than those put in place by the central government, with entrance to and exit from the Valencian Community prohibited until January 15.

With escalating infection rates throughout Spain – and Europe – all efforts are focussing on preventing a hypothetical third wave early next year that would cause even greater chaos at hospitals and health centres.