A REGISTRY of people that refuse the Covid-19 vaccine will have their details shared with other EU nations, says Spain’s Health Minister.

The first Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination campaigns were rolled out on Sunday, December 27, in various residential homes around the country.

Spain’s Health Minister, Salvador Ila, admitted his intention was to, “vaccinate all of us – the more the better.”

MINISTER FOR HEALTH: Salvador Illa

Although infection numbers are improving in certain areas, Spain has been one of the worst-affected countries in Europe.

In a Spanish TV interview yesterday, Illa stressed that vaccination would not be mandatory, when those that qualify are contacted by regional authorities to attend a vaccination point.

According to the BBC, a recent poll reports that the number of Spanish citizens who have said they will refuse the vaccine has fallen to 28%, from 47% in November.

Despite the drop in scepticism, Illa confirmed, “We are going to try to solve doubts … Getting vaccinated saves lives, it is the way out of this pandemic.”

But speaking of the registry for non-compliance, “[details] of those people who have been offered it and have simply rejected it will be shared with our European partners.”.

He did admit, “People who decide not to get vaccinated, which we think is a mistake, are within their rights.”

Deaths from Covid-19 in Spain rose above 50,000 yesterday, December 28, with more than 1.8 million infections among a population of 47 million.

