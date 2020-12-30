A record daily COVID-19 death toll has been announced today(December 30) in the Valencian Community.

70 additional fatalities were declared by the regional health ministry since their previous update on Tuesday evening.

It’s the largest single-day figure for deaths during the pandemic in the region.

25 of those who passed away were nursing home residents.

The latest mortality update overtakes the record total of 64 deaths reported on April 4.

The news follows on from the 60 deaths notified yesterday, which was up to that point the second-highest day for coronavirus-related fatalities.

There were 2,715 new COVID-19 infections reported today in the Valencian Community, compared to 3,590 on Tuesday, which in itself was a one-day record.

The week-to-week figure has risen by 186 cases over the December 23 total, as the region continues to have the largest virus positivity rate in Spain.

Within Alicante Province, including the Costa Blanca, 771 new infections were reported today, 95 less than on Tuesday.

On a week-to-week basis, new case numbers were up by 111.

513 people are hospitalised in Alicante Province, up by four on yesterday, and 137 more than a week ago.

110 patients are in intensive care, a rise of four over 24 hours, and up by 19 on the December 23 figures.