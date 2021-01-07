ANTONIO BANDERAS, Malaga’s most international artist, is here to stay.

Antonio Banderas has announced that he has decided to set up permanent residency in Malaga, between his winter penthouse and Marbella villa.



“I come to Malaga to rediscover myself, because I have always said that a man without roots is nothing and I don’t want to lose mine.” Banderas said in an interview with Vanitatis.

Although Banderas has expressed on many occasions his intentions of returning on a permanent basis to his homeland, it is now, after spending lockdown in Marbella, his wish has become a reality.

Jose Antonio Dominguez never imagined the leap that his life would take when he became Antonio Banderas.

Banderas left Malaga at the age of 18 determined to succeed in the world of acting, at 60, with a glittering career, he returns to his city to stay.

The actor lived as a child in Malaga, on the fourth floor of an old building in Calle Sebastian Soubiron.

An area which holds fond memories for Banderas, the difference between then and now is that the flat where he was born was a humble abode with just a 65m2 terrace, his current penthouse, situated next to the Alcazaba, is a two-storey house with a surface area of of 500m2.

The ‘Almodovar boy’ will combine this stay in Malaga City with his residence ‘La Gaviota’ in Marbella.

La Gaviota is one of Banderas’ most loved houses. In this villa, the Banderas-Griffith couple saw their daughter Stela del Carmen grow up and holds fond memories for the Malaga star.