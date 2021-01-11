SOME 4,896 coronavirus cases have been detected in Andalucia on Monday in the highest daily increase since November 7.

It brings the two-week cumulative incidence rate of the virus in the region to 298.3 cases per 100,000 people, climbing 94 points since Friday.

Malaga, for the third day in the row, was the province counting the most cases in the past 24 hours, with 1,035.

? Evolución de los casos confirmados de #COVID?19 y personas recuperadas en las últimas 24 horas en #Andalucía. ? pic.twitter.com/gN2OBMguoZ — Junta de Andalucía (@AndaluciaJunta) January 11, 2021

It is followed by Cadiz with 952, Sevilla 698, Almeria 655, Granada 647, Cordoba 433, Jaen 318 and Huelva 158.

Meanwhile, there were nine deaths from the disease between Sunday and Monday.

Cadiz counted the most with five followed by Almeria with three and Malaga, Cordoba and Granada with one each.

Huelva, Jaen and Sevilla did not register any deaths from the disease Monday.