VALENCIAN President, Ximo Puig, is to mull over fresh options today(January19)over what new restrictions can be introduced to stem the rising tide of new COVID-19 cases in the region.

He will hold a meeting at 1.00 pm with the Interdepartmental commission for Prevention and Action against COVID-19 at the Palau de la Generalitat Valenciana.

VALENCIAN PRESIDENT: Ximo Puig

Puig will have to decide whether or not to increase measures that are already in force throughout the region.

He has to be mindful of the fact that national State of Alarm rules prevent an earlier curfew start and home confinement.

The last major move was the perimeter confinement on January 7 of 29 regional towns and cities with higher incidences of COVID-19.

Other new measures included further limitations on social gatherings and the hospitality trade having to close at 5pm