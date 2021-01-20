SPAIN has detected 41,576 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours in a new pandemic record, the Ministry of Health has announced.

It means the 14-day cumulative incidence rate now exceeds 700 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Wednesday also represented another deadly day with 464 people losing their lives to the virus in the past 24 hours.

It comes as pleads from the autonomous regions to impose tougher restrictions were rejected by the central Government.

Several autonomous communities, including Andalucia, requested extra powers to implement curfews from 8pm or even 6pm.

Many have also spent weeks demanding the ability to implement home confinement in provinces or municipalities hit hardest by the third wave of the virus.

But at a meeting of the 17 regions and the central Government today, health minister Salvador Illa said the ‘tools the regions have in their arsenal are enough’ to fight the virus.

It means that, for now, no curfew can start before 10pm or end later than 7am.

And while perimeters can be closed, no town or province or region can be subjected to a home confinement like the one seen in March last year.