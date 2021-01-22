8,630 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed today(January 22) in the Valencian Community.

That’s a rise of 177 on yesterday, along with the caveat that today’s regional health ministry figures were released three hours earlier than on other weekdays.

It’s a 1,083 increase in a new cases on a week-to-week basis.

The Friday breakdown is 4,189 new cases in Valencia Province; 3,656 new cases in Alicante Province; and 490 new infections in Castellon Province.

90 deaths were reported today, down from the Thursday figure of 98.

Hospitalisations have notched up another record high of 4,175, up by 32 over a day.

2.142 patients are in Valencia Province hospitals(up by three); 1,652 in Alicante Province facilities(up by 15); and 381 in Castellon Province hospital(up by 14).

25 additional people are in ITUs across the region, taking the total to 552.

79 outbreaks have been declared in the Valencian Community, the same total as yesterday.

61 are in Valencia Province(25 in Valencia City), with 16 in Alicante Province and two in Castellon Province.

In Alicante Province, 33 cases were detected at the San Vicente del Raspeig Hospital which primarily cares for patients with long-term chronic conditions.

A 19-case outbreak was declared in Santa Pola as a result of social contact.