TORREVIEJA’S Commissioner for the Department of Health has sensationally resigned following a row over his alleged queue-jumping for the Coronavirus vaccine.

RESIGNED: José Antonio García Gómez

José Antonio García Gómez was pictured taking the vaccine, apparently well before more vulnerable people were due to have theirs.

He handed his formal resignation to the Regional Health Minister, Ana Barceló, over the weekend.

Gómez, a PSOE councillor in Benejúzar, still maintains that he had his jab at the appropriate time.

But, he feels his resignation was in order to limit any further damage to the image of the Ministry of Health.

His Torrevieja Health Department has focused on vaccinating health personnel and other staff in the city hospitals.

His boss, Ana Barceló, accepted his decision to resign but added that, whatever the circumstances behind the queue-jumping allegations are, his work as department commissioner, “has been exquisite at all times.”

In other news, it seems the Torrevieja-based health official isn’t the only one to resign over such matters…

