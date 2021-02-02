ALDI strengthens its presence on the Costa Blanca as it opens its first supermarket in La Marina Urb. and a new store in Orihuela Costa.

The new site in La Marina, San Fulgencio, opens on February 8 at the N332 junction, to the east of the popular urbanisation.

ALDI: 34 sites in the Alicante region

Employing 14 staff, it covers an area of 1,250 square metres.

The previous ALDI of Orihuela Costa has moved from Panticosa Street to Calle Ontario 2, north of La Florida and just off the AP-7.

This larger store opens today, February 2, employing 12 staff.

With 34 sites, Alicante province has the third most ALDI stores, only behind Madrid and Barcelona.

The retail chain insists on using Valencian suppliers for their fruit and vegetables, with 10% of their nationwide supplies coming from this region.

Due to the current Covid regulations, they have increased the safety and hygiene measures to guarantee the health of all customers and employees.

They ask that customers keep a distance of at least 1.5m from others and try to pay by card when possible.