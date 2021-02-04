ANDALUCIA has detected 6,733 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily tally of the week.

It comes after 4,999 cases were registered on Wednesday, 3,795 on Tuesday and 4,286 on Monday.

Today’s figure, released by the Junta. is also notably higher than Thursday last week, when 3,767 new cases were recorded.

? Evolución de los casos confirmados de #COVID?19 y personas recuperadas en las últimas 24 horas en #Andalucía. ? pic.twitter.com/YIZDNESiVS — Junta de Andalucía (@AndaluciaJunta) February 4, 2021

Out of the eight provinces, Cadiz counted the most new cases by far, with 2,132.

The province has been one of the hardest hit in the third wave, with figures soaring following the discovery of the more contagious British strain, which is believed to have entered via Gibraltar.

Cadiz was followed by Sevilla with 1,316 new cases and Malaga with 1,094.

The rest of the provinces counted well below 1,000 cases Thursday, with Granada detecting 585, Almeria 501, Huelva 407, Cordoba 366 and Jaen 333.

Meanwhile, there have been 70 coronavirus deaths in Andalucia over the past 24 hours.

While still tragic, it represents a fall from the 106 deaths on Tuesday, which set a new pandemic record, and the 88 deaths registered yesterday.

Malaga province saw the most deaths, counting 17, followed by Granada with 14, Sevilla and Cadiz with 11 each, Almeria with nine and Cordoba and Jaen with four each.

In better news, the number of hospitalised patients fell for the second day in a row, with 44 fewer coronavirus sufferers admitted compared to yesterday.

However there are still 4,867 COVID-19 patients across the region’s hospitals, some 450 more than Thursday last week.

Those in intensive care increased today by seven to reach 709, the highest number of the pandemic.