LA MANGA on the shores of Murcia’s Mar Menor will be overhauled into a ‘smart and digitalised tourist destination’.

Telefonica won the contract to set up the project which should be completed by 2023.

The regional government has now started talks with the telecoms giant over implementing ‘La Manga 365’.

Better Wi-Fi; a new phone app; digital display boards; and the use of technology to improve travel are all part of the package.

Murcia government minister, Javier Celdran, said: “We want to convert La Manga into an international benchmark for ‘smart’ tourism embracing all the latest technological developments.”

‘La Manga 365’ will see the creation of a comprehensive Wi-Fi network serving the area’s beaches, beauty spots, and bus stops.

A phone app will offer key local information like car parking spaces; travel news; bus timetables; and parts of La Manga are busy with visitors.

All traffic lights will be converted to use technology that will change sequences throughout the day, depending on how busy the roads are.

Bus users will get exact waiting times displayed at all stops, along with how many empty seats there, and the ability to just use a mobile phone to buy a ticket when they get on board.

32 cameras will be installed to monitor traffic flows, especially along the traditionally busy first four kilometres of La Manga’s strip.

36 ‘smart’ information units will be installed under specially-designed canopies.

They will all have touch screens to allow users to get quick access to the details they need.

Two councils, Cartagena and San Javier, cover the La Manga area.

Cartagena’s deputy mayor, Noelia Arroyo, said: “New technologies will accelerate tourist, social and economic development of La Manga, including the solving of its traffic problems.”