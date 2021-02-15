19 Murcia region municipalities will be able to reopen their bar and restaurant terraces at 75% capacity from this Wednesday(February 17).

As COVID-19 infection rates fall, Murcia City and Cartagena are amongst the list of areas where the hospitality sector can resume trading.

The 19 areas are Murcia City, Cartagena, Lorca, Molina de Segura, Jumilla, Moratalla, Calasparra, Bullas, Mula, Campos del Ría, Albudeite, Fortuna, Alguazas, San Javier, Santomera, Las Torres de Cotillas, Ceutí, San Pedro del Pinatar and Caravaca.

They join another 20 municipalities that resumed terrace service last week including Los Alcazares, Torre Pacheco and Mazarron.

Social gatherings will be permitted for up to two people who do not live together or for groups of family members in either public or private areas.

The restrictions in the 19 areas have been relaxed to also include travel between other open municipalities because the infection rate has fallen to below 500 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the last fortnight.

The regional perimeter border closure will remain in operation.

Just six Murcia region areas remain at ‘extreme risk’ where hospitality will remain closed as well as municipal borders.

The list is Abaran, Beniel, Cieza, Pliego, Ulea, and Yecla.

Murcia’s COVID-19 monitoring committee decided against any time or capacity relaxation for businesses for the time being.