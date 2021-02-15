THE new edition of the Forbes list of the 100 best doctors in Spain now has a Valencian name on it.

Star surgeon Pedro Cavadas (Valencia, 1965) is featured in the section dedicated to plastic surgery, the speciality that continues to earn him awards and articles in all the most prestigious medical journals.

According to Forbes, Cavadas and his team perform an average of 1,800 operations every year in the micro and reconstructive surgery ward at Valencia’s 9 de Octubre hospital.

He worked for the public health service at Manises hospital for eight years before transferring to the private sector, where he began to shine as the surgeon who would tackle cases that no one else dared touch.

Cavadas is now known as ‘Doctor miracle’ due to the almost impossible operations he pulls off and which regularly make headlines around the world.

Cavadas at an award ceremony in Madrid in 2019

His last major public appearance took place at the end of last year, when he led a press conference to explain the successful removal of an enormous tumour on a man’s face that reached all the way down to his waist.

Past successes have included being the first surgeon ever to transplant both hands on the same person, keeping an amputated arm alive by connecting it to the patient’s leg nerves, and being the first doctor in Spain to successfully complete a full facial transplant.

He has since become famous for his early predictions concerning COVID, as this time last year he was the first top medical expert in the country to warn that the news coming out of China concerning the new, unknown virus was much worse than it seemed at first.

His warnings that COVID would ‘decimate Europe’ were scorned and labelled ‘scaremongering’ by most major media outlets and the general public… until they came true.

Doctor Cavadas has also called for an independent external audit on the Spanish government’s handling of the health crisis, of which he is fiercely critical.

His inclusion on the highly prestigious Forbes list could be seen as the Valencian surgeon getting his own back against his accusers.