COVID-19 infections are continuing to tumble in the Valencian Community as pandemic deaths broke the 6,000 barrier today(February 15).

An additional 44 fatalities were announced by the regional health ministry since the Sunday update, taking the total to 6,002 coronavirus deaths.

The news over new infections is positive with rates down to levels not seen since before Christmas.

A total of 4,158 new COVID-19 cases have been notified since last Friday(February 12) compared to the previous weekend figure of 7,211 infections.

The last weekend of January saw 13,261 new coronavirus cases.

It augurs well for restrictions to be relaxed in the Valencian Community when the current set of measures expires on March 1.

Hospital admissions stand at 2,355, compared to last Friday’s total of 2,598.

A week ago, admission figures were on 3,547, while they stood at 4,657 on February 1, meaning that numbers have almost halved in just over a fortnight.

ICU numbers are at 491, compared to 530 on Friday, and 648 on February 8.

25 new outbreaks have been reported in the region since Sunday, with 21 of those in Valencia Province and ten specifically around Valencia City.