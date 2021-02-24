A MULTI-MILLION euro project for Torrevieja’s harbourside was unveiled yesterday, and described as a “dream come true” by the president of Alicante province, Carlos Mazón.

The historic industrial complex, Las Eras de la Sal, is to have a multipurpose enclosure built, costing an estimated 2.4 million euros, to hold outdoor concerts and other events.

VISIT: Torrevieja Mayor and other dignitaries at the site

Mazón was in Torrevieja to reveal a financial injection of a million euros from the provincial government, themselves.

Town mayor, Eduardo Dolón, and his Deputy of Infrastructure, Javier Gutiérrez, joined Mazón discussing the reformulation of the space and surrounding area for the International Habaneras and Polyphony Contest, last held in 2019.

The council claims the intention is to allow the city to be “energized” and open up the seafront, prioritizing pedestrian routes over road traffic.

MAJOR EVENTS: the International Habaneras and Polyphony Contest

Mazón boasted the project was, “not only for Torrevieja, but for the entire province due to its cultural, heritage and historical value and connection to the town’s salt-producing legacy.”

Regarding the additional million euros in funding, he said it, “represents an investment for the future that will position Torrevieja as a national musical and cultural epicenter.”

“We are fulfilling a dream that is coming true and that unites and takes care of all the identity signs of Torrevieja, which are those of the entire province,” he proclaimed.

Gutiérrez expanded on the venue plans, explaining, “There will be an outdoor area that will have several entrances, parking and emergency exits; a public area made up of an access portico as the main entrance, as well as lockers, toilets and concessions.”

Rehearsal rooms, a workshop space and dressing rooms will also form part of the project.