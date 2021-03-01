ONE of the most important things a school can do is to create an environment that allows its students to truly thrive – academically, emotionally, personally, and socially.

Sunny View School, in Torremolinos, places a high value on its inclusive, caring and respectful atmosphere, a quality often commented on by visitors and newcomers to the school.

This special environment, combined with quality teaching and modern resources and facilities, makes the school a place where students can, and do, thrive.

The school’s academic success is evidenced by its students’ examination results, which are consistently well above the UK national average.

The majority of its A-level students go on to study at universities in the UK, Spain, elsewhere in Europe or the USA.

The school firmly believes that the path to such success is as important as the results themselves.

At each stage of the curriculum, from Preschool to A-levels, the school’s team of experienced, UK-trained teaching staff strive to make learning fun, interactive, engaging and inspiring, with students actively involved in their own learning and development.

This has continued to be the case during this unique academic year when the school has adapted its facilities and routines to ensure safety while maintaining a dynamic and stimulating learning environment.

As always – and while strictly adhering to the current safety protocols – a wide variety of activities inside and outside the classroom allow students to broaden their experience and take on new challenges in an inclusive and supportive environment that engenders confidence and an enthusiasm for learning.

Looking to the future, and to meet the needs of its growing student population, the school has also continued to expand and upgrade its facilities and resources. Last school year saw the launch of new libraries for both Primary and Secondary students, as well as a sixth form study area with an adjoining outdoor terrace. Playgrounds in Preschool and early Primary were remodelled and outfitted with new equipment.

Yet while always evolving and advancing – as well as adapting to special circumstances such as the current public health situation – Sunny View School has maintained its strongest focus on what it does best: delivering quality, British education here on the Costa del Sol.

And doing it within an environment that allows its students to truly thrive.

Find out more HERE.