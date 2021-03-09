COVID-19 daily totals of new cases stand at over 90% lower compared to Valencian Community figures a month ago on February 9.

The latest total published tonight(March 9) by the regional health ministry revealed 349 new coronavirus cases.

Four weeks earlier, the total was 4,310, and on a week-to-week basis, it is a reduction of 236 infections.

The region, along with Extremadura and the Balearic Islands now has the lowest infection rates in the country.

38 additional deaths were reported today taking the pandemic total to 6,911.

Hospitalisations recorded a week-to-week fall of 303 patients taking the current figure to 744.

A month ago on February 9, hospital admissions stood at 3,235.

Patients in intensive care number 191 cases, compared to 248 a week earlier.

Only nine outbreaks were reported in the Valencian Community with just one in Alicante Province based in Elche with eight cases of social origin.