SCHOOL TEACHERS will soon be able to receive the Astrazeneca Covid-19 jab as vaccination points have been named across the Costa Blanca.

President of the Valencian region, Ximo Puig, announced the locations throughout the Vega Baja, yesterday.

The entire teaching profession (public and private) will be covered, except for university staff.

Indeed, all staff working in school and have contact with children will be included

This includes administration and service staff, dining room monitors, bus drivers and cleaners, among others.

In all, the number of people to expect the jab totals 116,032.

The roll-out will start next week throughout the Valencian Community, Puig said, in a press conference held with Minister of Education, Vicent Marzà, and the Minister of Health, Ana Barceló.

He explained that the vaccination will be distributed prioritising teachers, personnel and those considered “essential professionals” first, with the rest to follow.

Jabs will be deployed at central points in 23 municipalities of the Valencian Community, so teachers from outlying districts will need to travel.