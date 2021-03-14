THE VALENCIAN Community is to receive a total of over a billion euros of pandemic aid from the Spanish government.

The region will first get in excess of €650 million of direct aid for industries worst hit by the COVID-19 lockdown, and companies will also have access to about €400 million through financial support lines (RESISTIR).

Ximo Puig, president of the Valenciana, announced the Community will receive the funding from a plan of measures approved by the Government on Friday March 12.

PRESIDENT OF VALENCIAN REGION: Ximo Puig

The working meeting involved hierarchy in departments of Finance, Economics, Education, Culture and Sports, Public Works and Mobility, Manufacturing and others.

The €650 million discussed will be in addition to the €400 million+ that the government has put aside for the Resistir plan, intended for self-employed and small businesses.

Some €200 million is said to have been granted already last year.

Puig insisted that the Valencian region, ‘has allocated more funds to help the self-employed, companies and workers for the sacrifice they have had to make to stop the pandemic’.

He explained the priority is with sectors that have had to close or drastically limit their trading because of the pandemic.

Originally intended for catering or tourism, it will now reach sectors linked with hospitality such as wholesale suppliers and transport etc.

Another meeting is planned for Tuesday where an efficient way of quickly getting aid to struggling businesses will be discussed.