COVID-19 daily infection totals returned to double figure increases tonight(March 25) in the Valencian Community after an upward and unexpected blip yesterday.

Details from the Valencian health ministry revealed 86 cases, compared to 270 new infections yesterday.

Tuesday’s case total stood at 90.

On a week-to-week basis, new COVID-19 cases have fallen by 92 since March 18.

Five weeks ago, on February 18, 3,605 cases were reported in the Valencia region.

One possibility over why the total shot up yesterday was a possible delay in some case reporting caused by the San Jose holiday weekend.

18 deaths from the coronavirus were reported since yesterday’s update which recorded 15 fatalities.

The pandemic death toll in the Valencian Community now stands at 7,107 people.

Hospitalisation numbers in recent days appear to have stopped producing significant falls.

Tonight’s total is 472, which is down by just one since yesterday and 28 less than on March 18.

There are 109 ICU patients, four lower than yesterday, and a reduction of 36 over the last seven days.

No details have been announced about any fresh outbreaks.