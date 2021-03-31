NEW COVID-19 infections rebounded upwards tonight(March 31) in what is a traditional Wednesday pattern in the Valencian Community.

Figures released by the regional health ministry showed 237 new COVID-19 cases which is 33 lower on a week-to-week basis, but 208 more than yesterday, which was the lowest daily total since mid-July.

Today’s total though is higher than the 144 declared two weeks ago on March 17.

The Valencia region continues to be the only area of Spain that has reached the national government standard of getting below 50 cases per 100,000 people.

It now stands on just 28 cases per 100,000 residents.

Nationally, the ratio has gone up to an average of 152 cases per 100,000 which is in the ‘high risk’ category.

Navarra(294) and Madrid(264) are at ‘extreme risk’ levels since they are above the 250 case benchmark.

Nine additional fatalities were announced today in the Valencian Community which takes the pandemic death toll to 7,155.

Hospital admissions are now down to 412 compared to the Tuesday total of 421, and is a drop of 61 over a week.

There are 96 patients in intensive care, a reduction of two since yesterday and 18 less than on March 24.

11 new outbreaks were recorded in the region accounting for 46 infections, most of which were caused through social contact.