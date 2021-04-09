A Costa Blanca police officer has been suspended for 18 months without pay after refusing to wear a mask.

Rafa Navarro, who worked night shifts for the Alicante Policia Local, was reported for repeatedly breaking health safety laws in December.

Alicante City Council launched an inquiry where Navarro faced a punishment of up to a six-year unpaid suspension.

He had taken part in a number of protests last autumn against mask-wearing in the Valencia region.

Navarro regularly took to social media to express his views including his belief that COVID-19 ‘is a hoax’.

He posted a video to confirm his sentence and to encourage people that share his stance ‘not to be afraid’.

Holding the notification in his hand, Navarro said: “This is what separates us from continuing to be a country to being s–t, and for having police officers that continue to follow illegal orders.”

“I am not going to wear something that threatens my health as I know that there is nothing,” he continued.

“They tell me that I am a biological terrorist. This is the penalty for staying alive and healthy. This is what separates us men from cowards.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.