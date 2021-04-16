A 12-YEAR-OLD Romanian girl has been recovered over 1,000 km away from her home after being sold by her family to another according to National Police.

The girl was reportedly sold for the sum of €4,000 by her parents in the Andalucian city of Cordoba before being taken to the northern town of A Coruna.

After a brief investigation and a search which began in March, the child was located in visable good health in the home of the buyers.

The investigation began when the school that the girl attended in Cordoba contacted her parents about her prolonged absence from casses.

Teachers at the school were not convinced of her parents answers so alerted the police to investigate for anything suspicious.

Officers discovered that the child had been sold to another Romanian family and a search began to try to locate the minor.

After a month of looking, officers from the Policia Nacional raided a property in the Monte Alto region of A Coruna and took the child into police custody.

Three Romanians, a couple and a relative, were arrested and will be made available to the Court of Cordoba for trial.

The child is now in Galician protective services and will be given medical checks to determine whether she has been physically or sexually abused.