Alfalfa has a rich history, dating back to the Phoenicians some 2,000 years ago, and a rich food and drink scene to match.

From traditional tapas to modern dining, there’s a great range to get your teeth stuck into.

Below are some of the best the barrio has to offer.

Recoveco

The newest kid on the block, Recoveco means serious business.

A masterclass in modern dining, the chic eatery in the thriving Soho Benita quarter offers traditional Andalucian dishes but with an avant-garde twist.

It aims to surprise your tastebuds with its take on the regional classics and has a huge wine selection, made evident by the huge open cellar upon entering.

Dishes include Salmorejo with olive oil ice cream, homemade foie with citric chutney, steak tartar, Chateubriand and range of expertly made pastas.

And prepare to gorge on the desserts, too, with a mini brioche hamburger with macadamia ice cream a highlight.

Bache San Pedro

If you really want a treat, head to Bache San Pedro and you’ll find food fit for a king – or should I say president?

It was only last year that former US leader Barack Obama was papped entering the popular eatery after attending a climate change summit in the city.

No one knows what he opted for, but the pork with ‘special sauce’ is sublime, as is its famous cheesecake, made with payoyo cheese from the hills of Cadiz.

The menu is indulgent and extensive and offer fantastic twists on typical Andalucian dishes with haute cuisine style influences from around the world.

Bar Alfalfa

This enigmatic haunt is without a doubt the place to be in Alfalfa.

Offering the best of traditional tapas on Calle Candilejo, it gets increasingly busy towards the evening, creating a buzzing atmosphere – but also making it hard to find a table.

It’s still a great spot for a drink and also breakfast, with gluten-free alternatives.

Sal Gorda

Sal Gorda offers one of the most exciting menus in Sevilla.

Tucked away on Calle Alcaiceria de la Loza, its twist on global classics include oxtail Bao, chicken samosas with jalapeno sauce, chicken wings with kimchi salsa and carrillada (pork or beef cheek) with truffle puree.

It also has several seafood dishes, including tuna tataki – and an extensive craft beer and wine selection to match.

La Bodega

If Bar Alfalfa is too rammed, try your luck at the slightly larger La Bodega, a traditional tapas hotspot on Plaza del Alfalfa.

It has an extensive menu featuring all the tapas greats and a great variety of montaditos (mini sandwiches).

And for all you wine lovers, there is an almost unrivalled selection of vinos available by the glass.

Casa Antonio

Many attribute snail-eating to the French, but tell that to local Sevillanos who have been feasting on the shelled creatures at Casa Antonio for over 50 years.

Also known as Bar Los Caracoles (Snails Bar), the family-run eatery on Calle Perez Galdos is awash during snail season (mid-April to mid-June), while its range of delicious seafood dishes (clams, mussels, chocos fritos, fried prawns) keep its buzzing terrace busy all-year round.

There are also extensive meat options – opt for the carrillada or Solomillo de Cerdo al Whisky.

OP travel tip

If you want something to eat while on the go, pop in to Milk Away at the top of Calle Perez Galdos. Almost entirely vegan and run by a lovely group of girls, it offers fresh and healthy paninis, smoothies and milkshakes.