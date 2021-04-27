BRITISH-born stunner Paloma Elsesser is one of the world’s most in demand models.

The 28-year-old helped make history last year when she fronted the first Vogue cover ever to be styled by a black woman.

Now the London-born, Los Angeles-raised model is striking a pose once again, but this time she is gracing the front page of Vogue Spain.

The plus-size beauty took to Instagram on Monday to share her snaps from her cover shoot with ALIQUE for the Spanish fashion magazine.

In the photos the model stuns in a cropped cream Jacquemus top and matching skirt.

‘Nü may @voguespain with some heavy hitters !!! ty so much,’ she captioned the post.

Back in December, Elsesser went viral when she shared a video of the moment she opened her mail to see her American Vogue cover for the first time.

‘I’m really nervous, my heart’s beating out of my chest,’ she said before unwrapping the magazine which features her snapped by world famous photographer Annie Leibovitz.

But it seems like Elsesser is now a seasoned pro, taking her second Vogue cover in her supermodel stride.