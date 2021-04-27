THERE is no shortage of creative talent in the world – from musicians to artists, handcraft artisans and technology wizards, exciting new projects are being launched everywhere, all the time, and who knows where the next cultural revolution will come from?

The problem for budding creators everywhere, however, tends to be rather more practical: finding an affordable space in which to bring their ground-breaking ideas to fruition.

This is where Curiosibot Lab comes in.

Located at C/ Dénia, 56 in Valencia city’s Russafa area, home to many British expats, Curiosibot Lab is the solution to all your creative needs.

It is the brainchild of Alayna and Pier, a couple of lifelong musicians with Masters’ degrees in Music Technology and experience in IT management, video composition, gaming, and a wealth of other interests.

“Curiosibot Lab is a multi-space with a coworking section, a creation department for woodwork, 3D printing and laser cutting, and we also have a recording studio,” explains Alayna.

“We have different types of membership. People can choose to rent a coworking space for a set period of time, or take out a Makers Membership. We keep our prices much lower than other similar facilities.”

The recording studio section is brand new, and could be a godsend for bands and musicians who cannot afford the high prices asked elsewhere.

Alayna explains that the equipment can be booked for anything from one hour to a whole month, at much cheaper rates than other similar studios.

Curiosibot Lab recently welcomed visitors for an Open Day, and Alayna reveals that there are other public events on the cards.

“In about two weeks’ time we’re having our first market for local artists to show and sell their work, again keeping prices really low because it can be very expensive for people to display their creations here.

“We have also been assisting in the filming, motion-capture and event launch of a music NFT [electronic art] that is holding an event at Insomnia on May 1.”

For more information on everything Curiosibot Lab has to offer and to book, visit https://curiosibotlab.com/, telephone (+34) 610 057 995, or email curiosibot@gmail.com.

Also follow the project on Facebook and Instagram for updates.