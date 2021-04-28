A shifty-looking man helped the Guardia Civil to stumble upon a marijuana farm on a Costa Blanca industrial estate.

Officers were patrolling the estate on the outskirts of Crevillente when they spotted the 39-year-old loitering in a suspicious manner in front of a warehouse.

They stopped to ask him what he was doing but he ran away.

He was caught and the officers went inside the warehouse which had its front door wide open.

They discovered a massive marijuana farm spread over two large rooms, with a third room about to be pressed into service.

1,846 plants were seized and the was man charged with public health offences and jailed by an Elche court.

READ MORE POLICE FIND MARIJUANA FARM INSIDE LUXURY COSTA BLANCA VILLA

COSTA BLANCA MARIJUANA FARM GOES UP IN SMOKE