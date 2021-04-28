THERE are now more people with both doses of the COVID vaccine than patients with reported infections since the pandemic began in the Valencia region.

For the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, and just four months after the launch of the vaccination campaign, the number of full inoculations is higher than the official global infection count.

There are now more than 394,280 valencianos and valencianas fully immunised against the coronavirus, compared to the 389,850 to have tested positive since the beginning of 2020.

According to figures published yesterday (Tuesday April 27) by the regional Health department, an estimated 30,000 more jabs were administered in April than in the previous three months.

However, not all three provinces hit the mark equally.

While Valencia and Castellon do now have officially more people vaccinated than infected, the situation is not quite the same in Alicante, but only just – 146,190 infected by 141,880 fully inoculated residents… and counting.

The regional breakthrough was reported on exactly the same day that, four months ago, the first valenciano received his initial dose; 81-year-old Batiste Marti was given his first jab in Rafelbunyol (Valencia) on December 27.

Despite the successful advance of the inoculation campaign, the department led by councillor Ana Barcelo warns that the pandemic is far from over.

January and February saw the worst figures since the COVID outbreak, with more than 200,000 new infections and 4,000 deaths making those months even worse than spring last year.

Health experts insist on the importance of observing all the necessary precautions and obeying the guidelines, especially once the national state of alarm is lifted on May 9, which could lead many to relax their guard before time.

