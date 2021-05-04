127 new coronavirus infections have been reported in the Valencian Community today(May 4) according to the regional health ministry.

That is a fall on a week-to-week basis of 17 cases and a rise of 72 on yesterday’s total, which is the usual trend on a Tuesday.

Nine deaths have been reported today taking the pandemic death toll in the region to 7,346 fatalities, with 44 fatalities in the last week.

As regional politicians get ready to formulate a significant loosening of restrictions once the State of Alarm expires this weekend, one of the key benchmarks they will look at will be hospitalisations.

Like COVID infections, hospital admissions are going down.

The latest figure is now 233, which is 16 less than yesterday, and 24 down on a week ago.

ICU numbers are the same as yesterday with 57 patients being treated, which is five less on a week-to-week basis.

Eight outbreaks have been reported in the Valencian Community since yesterday’s update, with most of them in Valencia Province.

The health ministry says that 1,747,505(up 228,000 in a week) vaccinations have so far been administered in the region, with just over 523,000 people(up 129 in a week) having been fully immunised with two doses or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson jab.

