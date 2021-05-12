FILMING for new a BBC drama starring A-list actress Emily Blunt is underway in Spain.

The six-part series will see the Devil Wears Prada star alongside Twilight’s Chaske Spencer as well as Toby Jones and Nichola McAuliffe.

Film crews are already shooting the Western drama, named The English, in Andalucia’s Almería, an area steeped in cinematic history.

The deserts of Tabernas have been used as the backdrop for Western films for decades, with Lawrence of Arabia, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Once Upon a Time in the West all being shot here.

Ford in Almeria, where Indian Jones was filmed

The English will be produced by Drama Republic, the makers of Doctor Foster, and written and directed by Hugo Blick, who wrote Amazon’s spy thriller The Honourable Woman, said: “The chance to make a Western with Emily Blunt and the cast is so delicious I’m still wondering if it’s one of those weird dreams we were all having during lockdown.”

The series centres around the arrival of Englishwoman Cornelia Locke (played by Blunt, 38) to the Wild West and her plot to avenge the death of her son.

While the BBC commissioned the project, Amazon has snagged rights in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, with All3Media International distributing elsewhere.

