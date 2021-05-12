A VIDEO of a man snorting a line of cocaine whilst driving on the motorway in Mallorca has led to the arrest of a Ukrainian expat.

The footage, taken by a local, had become a viral sensation after being shared on Twitter.

In the video, a man is seen in a BMW speeding down the Llucmajor motorway and taking both of his hands off the wheel to snort a line of cocaine.

He then smiles and puts his middle finger up at the camera.

Mallorca ?



Se mete una raya de cocaína mientras conduce pic.twitter.com/ZlJJfR4vlj — SocialDrive (@SocialDrive_es) May 4, 2021

The alarming video led to Guardia Civil opening an investigation in a bid to find the driver.

Thanks to the footage, the vehicle was identified with a 35-year-old man being arrested and charged with a crime against road safety.

Meanwhile, three British men have been jailed after a parcel of drugs destined for Australia was intercepted at Alicante-Elche airport.

X-ray scanners detected 855 grams of cocaine in the illegal shipment and led to multiple house raids in the Altea and Callosa de’en Sarria area where nearly three kilos of cocaine and 34 kilos of marijuana were discovered.

