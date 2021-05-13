131 new coronavirus infections were announced tonight(May 13) in the Valencian Community by the regional health authority.

COVID case numbers are continuing their downward spiral with 37 fewer cases on the indicative week-to-week comparison.

On a day-to-day basis, it is a drop of two on yesterday’s total.

That’s another positive sign as the Thursday figures normally show an increase on the Wednesday total.

Six deaths were reported today but maintaining the trend of the last fortnight, only one fatality actually occurred in the last seven days..

The pandemic death toll now stands at 7.359, with 35 fatalities reported in the last week, most of which refer to cases from earlier this year.

Hospital admissions have fallen again in the Valencian Community.

The total is 160, down from the Wednesday figure of 168, and a 56 patient reduction over the last week.

ICU numbers stand at 39, one less than yesterday, and a reduction of 11 since May 6.

