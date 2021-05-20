COVID vaccinations for Valencian Community residents in their thirties will begin in July.

Valenician president, Ximo Puig, announced the timing of the next age range of the vaccination programme to members of the regional parliament, Les Corts, today(May 20).

Puig described the vaccination push as ‘reaching cruising speed’ and that there will be no interruptions throught the summer period.

The current position is that everybody aged 80 and over have been fully immunised, with 65% of residents in their seventies at that stage as well.

Everybody aged between 60 and 69 will have received at least one vaccine shot by next week, and its anticipated that by June 15, all residents in their fifties will have also had at least one inoculation.

It’s planned that inoculations will start on June 17 for the ‘forties’.

Essential workers aged 60 and under like police, fire-fighters and teachers will also be given a second dose to follow up their first AstraZeneca injection.

They will get the choice of either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines.

