SPAIN has called on the British government to relax Covid-19 restrictions for regions with low contagion rates, the country’s secretary of state for tourism said.

Fernando Valdes hailed the announcement from Spain on Friday that British and Japanese tourists could come to the country from May 24 without a PCR test or a vaccination certificate.

However, regions like Valencia, with one of the lowest contagion rates in Spain, are pushing to get on the UK’s green list.

Currently, Spain is classed as an amber country meaning British tourists who travel to Spain must quarantine on return to the UK.

“We are working so that this is made according to territory,” Valdes told El Mundo newspaper.

“We expect some reassessment of the regions to take place soon. Spain is, along with Portugal, one of the holiday destinations which is a good epidemiological situation.”

Spain’s 14-day coronavirus contagion rate was 139.89 per 100,000 people, according to health ministry data on Thursday, a steady fall from mid-January when it stood at 523.

