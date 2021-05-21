HOSPITAL admissions including patients in intensive care are maintaining their steady fall in the Valencian Community.

Today’s update(May 21) from the health ministry revealed there were just 128 people being treated in hospitals for coronavirus.

That’s 15 less than yesterday and a week-to-week fall of 27.

Only 33 people remain in intensive care, a fall of of three patients in 24 hours, and two less on a week-to-week-basis.

No deaths were reported today, which means the pandemic death toll remains at 7,415.

The Valencian government is expected to announce tomorrow(May 22) a final fortnight of the night curfew which will kick in from this Monday with a new start time of 1.00 am.

Hospitality hours are set to be expanded to a 12.30 am closure.

New COVID-19 case totals are broadly staying the same.

Today’s figures reported 166 new infections, which is seven fewer than yesterday, but 13 more than on May 14.

The health ministry no longer provides details of outbreaks unless they are greater than 10 infections.

An 11-case outbreak of social origin was reported in Alicante City.

