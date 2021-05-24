THE number of COVID-19 patients in hospital in MALAGA has dropped to less than 100 for the first time in nine months, as Andalucia pushes ahead with its speedy vaccination drive.

Currently 99 people remain in hospital in Malaga, health ministry data showed.

The last time Malaga reported less than 100 COVID-19 patients was at the end of August last year, after the severed air bridge between the UK and Spain curbed a second wave of infections.

Andalucia’s outbreak has eased after hitting its peak in February this year.

The Spanish government started to relax lockdown restrictions last month as vaccinations against COVID-19 were rolled out more widely and the state of alarm, that had been in place since October, came to an end.

On May, the country reached the milestone of five million COVID-19 vaccinations.

In Malaga are 254,162 people, over 15% of the population, are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile there are 2.87 million people in Andalucía who have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to the data provided by Junta’s Health ministry.

