MALAGA, Alicante and Palma de Mallorca are among the most popular holiday destinations for Brits this summer.

Research from easyJet revealed that Brits were desperate to visit Spain as well as Faro, Lisbon, Madeira, Porto, Malta and Gibraltar.

The average Brit has not been overseas for 630 days, according to data uncovered in the study.

That could be set to change soon, following Spain’s announcement that it would be the first EU country to welcome vaccinated Brits back to its shores.

Data from the airline also showed that Brits had saved around £4,889 during lockdown and 61% said they will be making their holiday ‘extra special’ this year to make up for the lack of travel, while 68% said they are planning to make up for lost time by exploring new places.

The nationwide study found that two-thirds (67%) of the UK said being in lockdown has made them crave new holiday experiences, with a third (35%) of those surveyed said they have already booked a summer holiday abroad.

Johan Lundgren, easyJet chief executive, said: “We know how much people value travel and can see the pent up demand every time restrictions are lifted.

“This research shows just how much of a priority travel is after such a long period where it has been out of bounds. Brits cannot wait to get away on a sun filled holiday and have been saving hard to make their holiday a trip to remember.

“We look forward to welcoming customers on board for a well-deserved getaway and remain hopeful that the Government will add many more European countries onto the Green list and allow safe travel this summer.”

READ ALSO: