AMENDED health safety rules came into force today(May 24) across the Valencian Community, which include a reduced curfew and longer opening hours for bars and restaurants.

Despite the region having some of the lowest COVID rates in mainland Europe along with parts of Scandinavia, a night-time curfew is still being maintained, albeit in a reduced form.

The extension of restrictions will expire at 11.59 pm on June 7 when the Valencian Community will end the curfew that was first introduced last October, unless there is a dramatic negative change in the health situation.

Valencian president, Ximo Puig, said: “If the situation continues as it is now, then we will leave the curfew behind us.”

The regional government got Valencian Supreme Court approval for the curfew extension, but can maintain hospitality and capacity restrictions beyond June 7 without legal backing

CURFEW

The night curfew start has been pushed back to 1.00 am and will be in force until 6.00 am.

HOSPITALITY

Bars and restaurants get an extra hour of trading through to 12.30 am.

Capacity restrictions remain at 50% indoors and there can be no more than ten people at a table.

BEACHES AND BATHING

There are no changes.

No more than ten people are allowed to meet on the beach or at aquatic venues.

As before, mask-wearing is not required during swimming, but people should use a mask when not bathing.

MAJOR EVENTS

Capacity for venues is now increased to 75% with a maximum of 3,000 people indoors, and 8,000 people outdoors.

For indoor venues, attendees will be split up into areas of no more than a thousand, and that doubles for outdoor events.

SPORTS CATERING

Designated restaurant areas are allowed to open at outdoor sporting venues, be they professional or amateur.

Only the drinking of water will be permitted indoors for sporting fixtures

