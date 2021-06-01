NEW coronavirus cases are maintaining a very marginal rise on a week-to week basis in the Valencian Community.

The Tuesday(June 1) report from the regional health ministry says there are 166 new COVID-19 infections which is a 42 case rise on the previous Tuesday.

Two weeks ago, the total stood at 148, so in spite of the underlying increase, the upward trend is modest.

In context, the figures are nowhere near the grim heights of almost ten thousand cases per day in February, and are still the lowest in Spain.

It’s not known which age groups are getting infected.

Evidence from neighbouring regions like Murcia suggest that new cases are hitting younger unvaccinated residents.

Just one additional death was announced today which dates back to February.

The pandemic death toll in the region stands at 7,435, a rise of 11 over seven days, with nearly all of the fatalities coming from earlier in the year.

After a weekend rise in hospital admissions, the number has fallen to 123 today, compared to 137 yesterday.

On a week-to-week basis, hospitalisations have gone up by nine patients.

Intensive care patients have risen by two since yesterday to 27, which is two fewer than a week ago.

Valencian president, Ximo Puig, today confirmed that the night curfew will not renewed when it expires on June 7.

